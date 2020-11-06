  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Baidu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

November 06, 2020 | About: NAS:BIDU +0.03%

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on November 16, 2020. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:15 PM on November 16, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on November 17, 2020, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2876397. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "2876397".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 24, 2020:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Passcode:

2876397

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-16-2020-301167746.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.


