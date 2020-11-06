Farmmi Participates in Industry Leader Meeting with the Modern Agricultural Association of Zhejiang Province

LISHUI, China, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its participation at a recent industry leaders meeting organized by the Modern Agricultural Association of Zhejiang Province. The meeting, held in the Zhejiang Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Park, was structured to better foster the production and sales of high-quality agricultural products.

In addition to the production and marketing discussions, the meeting's organizers invited senior distributors, which brought high-quality agricultural product resources and channels to both suppliers and sellers, along with additional cooperation opportunities.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to have been included alongside an influential group of more than 50 enterprises to collaborate on the best strategies for integrated online and offline innovative marketing systems, practices and plans for the sale of agricultural products. Farmmi has a very successful track record implementing and executing enterprise promotions and product demonstrations. Our flagship green, ecological, healthy mushroom products are consistently favored by dealers for quality, taste and reliable fulfilment. The opportunity to communicate with dealers helps increase trust and accuracy as we work to build stable, long-term, cooperative relationships."

Ms. Yefang Zhang continued, "With the continuous evolution of consumer demand, the innovation of various marketing models forces the company to at all times prioritize quality control capabilities and product optimization, as we also accelerate standardized branding and quality traceability systems. This focus allows us to better meet consumers' demand for high-quality agricultural products."

