International Tower Hill Mines Files 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

November 06, 2020 | About: AMEX:THM +14.69% TSX:ITH +10.05%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of US$13.1 million.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-Q on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-files-2020-third-quarter-financial-results-301167698.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.


