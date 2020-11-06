  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:HSY +3.74%

PR Newswire

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2020

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.804 on the Common Stock and $0.731 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends are payable December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record November 20, 2020. It is the 364th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 145th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-declares-quarterly-dividends-301167672.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company


Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

