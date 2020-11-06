  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Howe & Rusling Inc Buys Intel Corp, Coca-Cola Co, AT&T Inc, Sells Merck Inc, CVS Health Corp, Wells Fargo

November 06, 2020 | About: INTC -0.81% KO +0.56% T +0.43% BAX +0.58% TSN +0.35% BDX +0.39% MET +1.41% ILMN -2.06% FISV -0.07% MINT +0% NEAR +0% BNDX -0.14%

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Howe & Rusling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Coca-Cola Co, AT&T Inc, Baxter International Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, sells Merck Inc, CVS Health Corp, Wells Fargo, Vistra Corp, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howe & Rusling Inc. As of 2020Q3, Howe & Rusling Inc owns 795 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOWE & RUSLING INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howe+%26+rusling+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWE & RUSLING INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,497 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,259 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 175,602 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 137,419 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,801 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 137,728 shares as of .

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,634 shares as of .

New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,947 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 3761.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 190,735 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 8258.35%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 142,092 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 2110.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 246,915 shares as of .

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 1768.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 78,706 shares as of .

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 56066.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 96,044 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 2587.28%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,552 shares as of .

Sold Out: PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo (IPKW)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Sold Out: Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc (TSI)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.73.

Sold Out: FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The sale prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 73.82%. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 42,761 shares as of .

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 95.63%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 5,735 shares as of .

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.22%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 6,491 shares as of .

Reduced: Vistra Corp (VST)

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 46.49%. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 243,089 shares as of .

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.84%. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 140,966 shares as of .

Reduced: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 70,467 shares as of .



