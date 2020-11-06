Howe & Rusling Inc Buys Intel Corp, Coca-Cola Co, AT&T Inc, Sells Merck Inc, CVS Health Corp, Wells Fargo

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Howe & Rusling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Coca-Cola Co, AT&T Inc, Baxter International Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, sells Merck Inc, CVS Health Corp, Wells Fargo, Vistra Corp, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howe & Rusling Inc. As of 2020Q3, Howe & Rusling Inc owns 795 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MET, ILMN, FISV, MINT, NEAR, BND, BNDX, REGL, USHY, SMDV, MMP, TSLA, ET, DMRC, SCHD, SCHV, SPXS, SPYX, AMD, ACC, ARWR, AJG, AZN, ATO, ALV, AXS, TRXC, CCOI, ESS, EVBN, EXAS, FCFS, ROCK, HPQ, INO, SJM, LKQ, LNC, LMNX, MKC, NTAP, NVAX, NUVA, PLUG, RCL, NLOK, UNP, VECO, WBA, WIT, CODI, TMUS, G, MELI, ULTA, MAXR, SRNE, VFF, KL, EDSA, BWXT, FLT, SAND, HZNP, RXN, QIWI, KODK, AGRX, TTOO, HUBS, BOOT, QSR, KHC, CHMA, WSC, SQ, EDIT, ARD, ROKU, SPCE, DOCU, CHX, TMDX, CCC, CRWD, CHWY, NOVA, PTON, NKLA, DKNG, SNOW, AGQ, IAU, IDU, IYK, MJ, NYF, PPLT, QLD, QUAL, UCO, USL,

INTC, KO, T, BAX, TSN, BDX, ALL, ECL, HON, VFC, LHX, IUSG, VTI, GVI, GLD, VCIT, DEM, VUG, VTEB, ED, PM, PG, RTX, PEP, VTV, O, CRM, NGVT, IJR, IUSV, IWP, AX, BCO, CR, NVDA, OKE, SAFM, FTDR, ZM, ORCC, FLOT, IQLT, IWO, MNA, VB, VIG, VNQ, ABM, AEIS, AEE, AMT, AMGN, ANGO, AMAT, AZO, GOLD, BMRN, BA, CBRE, CRH, CCL, CNC, CNP, CSCO, C, CLH, CUZ, CUTR, DEO, DOV, DRE, DVAX, EXP, EIX, ENS, RE, EXPE, GIS, GS, GOOGL, ITGR, HDB, HAE, HIG, HRC, HUBG, HUM, IART, JCOM, KRC, KMB, LRCX, LVS, LYV, LOW, MTZ, MDT, MMSI, MU, MHK, NFLX, NSC, NVS, ON, ASGN, PH, PHG, PII, PBH, PRGS, RELX, RBC, REGN, ROST, SIMO, SPG, SWKS, TRV, SWK, STT, SYNA, UN, UTL, UEIC, UHS, UVSP, WMT, WAL, WHR, WSM, WLTW, CVLT, LDOS, OC, CENTA, GLUU, TEL, RGA, MXL, FAF, NXPI, DOOR, AMBA, EVTC, STAY, MC, PE, TMX, NOMD, KEYS, AXTA, PRAH, BOX, SHOP, SPNE, TDOC, PFGC, HWM, AYX, IR, ATUS, CARG, CNNE, VRT, ACA, MRNA, FOXA, SCPL, AVTR, CHNG, PPD, FGD, GDX, GDXJ, GSY, IEO, QQQ, SCHA, SCHF, SCHH, SHM, SLV, TQQQ, VMBS, VOO, VXX, VYMI, Reduced Positions: MRK, CVS, WFC, VST, MS, AAPL, DTE, CI, BMY, COP, PEY, JRSH, AMZN, MO, VCSH, QCOM, OXY, UNH, BRK.B, MSFT, PINS, STZ, JPM, MDLZ, XLE, JNJ, JBGS, SPHD, FXG, SCHW, CMCSA, ABT, GD, PFE, IEMG, IVW, ORAN, IVV, CVX, GE, GPC, HD, LMT, AVGO, GOOG, VO, MMM, AGCO, ADBE, VIAC, GLW, DAR, DY, EOG, FE, F, MCO, PPG, PAYX, TMO, TKR, TYL, VZ, MA, HBI, DAL, V, GM, BABA, DIM, IDV, IEFA, IWF, JPIN, SCZ, SPDW, SPY, VEU, VSS, PLD, ASML, ATVI, Y, ABC, AZPN, ADSK, TFC, BP, BLL, BBY, BIO, BLK, BXP, BG, CME, TPR, DXC, COST, CCI, CMI, DHR, DLR, DD, EGP, ETN, EA, LLY, EMR, OVV, ETR, ERIC, NEE, FDX, FITB, FR, FL, BEN, FCX, GPK, HUBB, HBAN, INCY, AEGN, ICE, IRM, KLAC, KSU, LH, LAD, MCD, SPGI, ES, ORCL, BKNG, PRSC, PRU, PSA, PHM, PWR, ROK, RDS.A, SLB, LUV, TSM, THO, TR, TOT, UBS, MTN, VLO, VAR, WPC, DIS, WCN, EVRG, WDC, WY, XLNX, EBAY, KOP, RDS.B, EBS, SMCI, IGT, HII, MOS, ZNGA, NCLH, IQV, DOC, MUSA, VRNS, ANET, CDK, SYNH, SEDG, PYPL, LITE, MIME, CVNA, SAIL, TENB, ALC, CARR, DGS, DLS, DOL, DSI, EEM, FXO, IWN, MDY, MOAT, RYT, SUSA, USMV, VWO, XLI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,497 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,259 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 175,602 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 137,419 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,801 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 137,728 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,634 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,947 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 3761.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 190,735 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 8258.35%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 142,092 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 2110.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 246,915 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 1768.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 78,706 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 56066.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 96,044 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 2587.28%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,552 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.73.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The sale prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83.

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 73.82%. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 42,761 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 95.63%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 5,735 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.22%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 6,491 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 46.49%. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 243,089 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.84%. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 140,966 shares as of .

Howe & Rusling Inc reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Howe & Rusling Inc still held 70,467 shares as of .