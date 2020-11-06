Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apple Inc, ISHARES INC, Sells CMC Materials Inc

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apple Inc, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells CMC Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, EWC,

AAPL, EWC, Added Positions: BNDX, SPYX, SCHZ, STIP, SCHP, VO, SPDW, VB, MGC, VBR,

BNDX, SPYX, SCHZ, STIP, SCHP, VO, SPDW, VB, MGC, VBR, Reduced Positions: VOO, MTUM, SCHX, VTI, VEA, AGG, IEMG, IVE, VTIP, VNQ, TIP, VTV,

VOO, MTUM, SCHX, VTI, VEA, AGG, IEMG, IVE, VTIP, VNQ, TIP, VTV, Sold Out: CCMP,

For the details of Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sensible+financial+planning+%26+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,060,290 shares, 25.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 944,873 shares, 21.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 108,898 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 138,127 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 65,325 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,472 shares as of .

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,782 shares as of .

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 81,984 shares as of .

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $188.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of .

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $121.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,601 shares as of .

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.