Windsor Group LTD Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, WORLD GOLD TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Marriott International Inc, Chevron Corp

Investment company Windsor Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, WORLD GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Marriott International Inc, Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2020Q3, Windsor Group LTD owns 180 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUAL, GOVT, SPLG, PRF, NVDA, XLI, PPG, IEI, IMMU, BIV, PFF, CRM, SCHD, RSG, VYM, LH, MBB, JKD, FDX, TMO,

BSV, GLDM, SUB, IJH, IJK, IJJ, IVV, AGG, IVW, ISTB, AAPL, CAT, MUB, AMT, SH, DLR, SLYV, COST, NKE, BABA, ANTM, PG, ICE, SHM, AMZN, NEAR, TSLA, IJS, JNJ, PFE, UNH, SBUX, TJX, ABT, IBM, ITW, HON, DHR, VLUE, GOOG, V, BLK, CVS, CL, HD, MCHP, VZ, IWM, UNP, TXN, ACN, NOW, SLYG, NUV, MCD, ADI, AMGN, ADBE, SCHB, NEE, VB, ISRG, Reduced Positions: IWS, MAR, IEFA, INTC, IJR, XLK, IWN, IUSG, GBIL, BX, VTEB, LLY, CSCO, SCHG, SPY, DGRO, GVI, SCHO, EFA, JPM, CMCSA, DGRW, JPST, BAC, IUSV, XOM, USMV, XLY, MSFT, VOO, SCHX, UPS, T, VXUS, GS, VTV, VUG, RSP, HCCI, GE, LMT, VOT, ITOT, LIN, CWI, ADP, PEP, VWO, MRK, MA, VEU, MMC, IEMG, IWP, SCHA, VIG, MDT, DG, ABBV, GOOGL, BRK.B, BMY, KO, CMI, DIS, FB, QQQ, SPLV, PYPL, MDYG, ACWX, MDLZ, ORCL, BDX, GLD,

For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 325,096 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% ISHARES TRUST (SUB) - 134,160 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 238,734 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 174,100 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 36,779 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 42,377 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,153 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,562 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,991 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $566.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,035 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 197.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 125,005 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 148.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 277,476 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 134,160 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $203.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,531 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 274.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 88.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,864 shares as of .

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.