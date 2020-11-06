  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Windsor Group LTD Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, WORLD GOLD TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Marriott International Inc, Chevron Corp

November 06, 2020 | About: BSV -0.03% GLDM -0.05% SUB +0% IJH -0.13% IJK -0.2% IJJ +0.23% QUAL -0.47% GOVT -0.34% SPLG -0.56% PRF -0.08% NVDA -1.03% X +1.24%

Investment company Windsor Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, WORLD GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Marriott International Inc, Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2020Q3, Windsor Group LTD owns 180 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Group LTD
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 325,096 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (SUB) - 134,160 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 238,734 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 174,100 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 36,779 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 42,377 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,153 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,562 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PRF)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,991 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $566.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,035 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 197.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 125,005 shares as of .

Added: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 148.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 277,476 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 134,160 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $203.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,531 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 274.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJJ)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 88.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,864 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Group LTD. Also check out:

1. Windsor Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Group LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)