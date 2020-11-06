  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lemonade to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual Life After Covid Thematic Conference

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:LMND -4.02%


Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) announced that Daniel Schreiber, CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. ET.



Attendees may register for this virtual fireside chat [url="]here[/url], and a replay of the webcast will be available on [url="]investor.lemonade.com[/url] shortly after the event.



About Lemonade



Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, and contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, and continues to expand globally.



