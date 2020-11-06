Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020, and will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.The call is open to the public and available by [url="]webcast[/url] or by phone at:877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on [url="]investor.maximus.com[/url].Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit [url="]maximus.com[/url].

