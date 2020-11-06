  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Genesis Healthcare to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provide COVID-19 Update

November 06, 2020 | About: GEN +0.06%

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. A conference call and webcast will also be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company’s website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare (: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies providing services to more than 350 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 25 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its subsidiaries. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Lori Mayer, Genesis HealthCare
610-925-2000

