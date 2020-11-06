  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

November 06, 2020 | About: ACMR -1.91%

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ( ACMR) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Roth Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
  • Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One on One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020
  • 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In the United States:The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
[email protected]
In China:The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
[email protected]
