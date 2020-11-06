  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sezzle Launches 'Save the Holiday' Shopper Campaign

November 06, 2020 | About: ASX:SZL +0.42%

- 'Buy Now, Pay Later' leader Sezzle rolls out a series of 'Save the Holiday' year-end promotions aimed at ending 2020 on a brighter note

- The Campaign, launched in partnership with select Sezzle retailers, has a $20K Grand Prize along with instant-wins and discounts for every shopper

- The Campaign's instant-win model brings entertainment and reward back into the shopping season, for both consumers and retailers.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Leading US-based payments solution Sezzle announces the launch of its 'Save the Holiday $20K Giveaway' campaign. This instant-win, interactive experience brings fun and games to holiday shopping, after a year marred by COVID-19, unemployment, and disruption.

Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later option gives shoppers the ability to budget and purchase responsibly with four easy, interest-free payments. This holiday season, Sezzle, in partnership with merchant partners, is excited to launch the "Sezzle Save the Holiday $20K Giveaway" holiday campaign with a $20,000 grand prize and tens of thousands of instant-wins and gifts along the way. Full campaign details are available here.

"The Grinch may have stolen 2020, but Sezzle is here to Save the Holidays," remarked Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer, Veronica Katz. "Scores of Sezzle merchants have enthusiastically partnered with us to make this campaign light up the Holiday season. They see consumers embracing Sezzle's flexible terms to help manage their budgeting during the Holidays, particularly given the challenges presented by COVID-19."

"This campaign is a fun and rewarding way for Sezzle to thank our users and retail partners and presents us with a fantastic opportunity to introduce Sezzle to new shoppers," added Katz.

Americans take on increasing amounts of debt every holiday season, with a recent survey showing an average of $1,325 in debt per person in 2019 — and they take increasingly longer to pay it off. By contrast, Sezzle's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution eliminates stress and unnecessary fees. Shoppers can buy gifts now and pay for them responsibly without interest and late fees.

About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.8 million Active Consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not negatively impacted.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visitsezzle.com.

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

Sezzle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-launches-save-the-holiday-shopper-campaign-301167942.html

SOURCE Sezzle


