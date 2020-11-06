Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conferences:

Stifel's 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference. Joo Mi Kim , CFO and Vinayak Rao , VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 .

, CFO and , VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings on . Nasdaq's 43rd Virtual Investor Conference. Joo Mi Kim , CFO and Vinayak Rao , VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 , at 5:00 p.m. GMT ( 9:00 a.m. PT ).

At the time of the fireside chat, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Qualys: One Cloud Platform – One Agent – One Global View

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their IT, security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

