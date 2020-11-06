  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming November Financial Conferences

November 06, 2020 | About: NAS:PXLW +17.75%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that management will participate at the following upcoming financial conferences, which will be held as virtual one-on-one meetings.

ROTH Technology Virtual Event
Participation Dates: Wednesday | Thursday, November 11-12, 2020

Craig-Hallum Alpha-Select Conference
Participation Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-to-participate-at-upcoming-november-financial-conferences-301167861.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.


