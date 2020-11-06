DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming "virtual" investor conferences.

Members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2020. In addition, the Company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 18, 2020 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 45 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-partners-inc-to-participate-in-the-baird-50th-annual-global-industrial-conference--stephens-annual-investment-conference-301167767.html

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.