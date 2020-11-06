Dover To Host Virtual Analyst And Investor Meeting

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) will host a virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The meeting will focus on Dover's Fueling Solutions segment and its growth strategy. A presentation will be given by Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, as well as by operating executives from the segment.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available at dovercorporation.com prior to the 10:00 am (EDT) start of the webcast. Note that the live presentation will also include Company videos. To participate in audio-only mode or to ask questions during the question & answer portion, please dial 1 (844) 358-9184 (domestic) or 1 (478) 219-0401 (international), conference ID 5918847. The presentation will be recorded and archived on the Dover website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President – Corporate Development Vice President – Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 [email protected] [email protected]



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-to-host-virtual-analyst-and-investor-meeting-301167562.html

SOURCE Dover