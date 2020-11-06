  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Boeing Appoints Jinnah Hosein to New Software Engineering Leader Role

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:BA +0.13%

- Hosein is named to the newly created role of vice president of Software Engineering

- Work will focus on software for products and services

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) today named Jinnah Hosein as the company's vice president of Software Engineering, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Hosein will report to Greg Hyslop, Boeing chief engineer and senior vice president of Engineering, Test & Technology, and will focus on further strengthening Boeing's focus on software engineering across the enterprise.

"The continued advances in software makes excellence in software engineering an imperative for our business," said Hyslop. "Jinnah will be charged with defining and leading Boeing's strategy for software engineering, which includes providing capabilities, technologies, processes and secure and accurate systems to meet the needs of all our customers across the entire product life cycle."

Hosein will lead a new, centralized organization of engineers who currently support the development and delivery of software embedded in Boeing's products and services. The team will also integrate other functional teams to ensure engineering excellence throughout the product life cycle.

"Safety, quality and integrity underpin the mission of our software engineering team, and building on this solid foundation, Jinnah will be a transformational leader for Boeing," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. "Jinnah's broad experience and fresh perspective will elevate our performance and accelerate the important work we've already begun in this area."

Hosein brings extensive experience as a software engineering leader across several innovative, high-tech companies. He joins Boeing after serving as vice president of Software Engineering for Aurora, a self-driving vehicle company, in Palo Alto, California. He led the company's software organization for the development of those vehicles and developed Aurora's high-integrity software life cycle to deploy autonomous architecture to on-road vehicles.

Previously, Hosein held leadership roles at SpaceX, where he led software development for Falcon, Falcon Heavy, Dragon, Crew Dragon and other flight vehicles, and at Tesla, where he helped develop autopilot software. In addition, he served as Google's director of software engineering for cloud networking and was one of the original members of Google's Site Reliability Engineering team.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
312-544-2002
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-appoints-jinnah-hosein-to-new-software-engineering-leader-role-301167918.html

SOURCE Boeing


