Kahn Brothers Buys Provident Financial Services Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Chevron Corp, Sells Hologic Inc, First National Bank Alaska, ViewRay Inc

Investment company Kahn Brothers (Current Portfolio) buys Provident Financial Services Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Chevron Corp, sells Hologic Inc, First National Bank Alaska, ViewRay Inc, SB One Bancorp, Orange County Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kahn Brothers. As of 2020Q3, Kahn Brothers owns 42 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PFS, DB,
- Added Positions: PTEN, AGO, BP, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, BMY, GSK, C, SEB, NYCB, MBI, PFE, HOLX, BB, VOXX, NTP, STL, FBAK, VRAY, RFL, TPHS, IDT, VZ, GNE, CMCSA, T, BAC, ZDGE, NAVI, KEY, JPM, IDWM, HOPE, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: SBBX, OCBI, GBCI, AAPL, NYT, VHI,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kahn+brothers/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kahn Brothers
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 802,809 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 935,977 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,406,689 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
- New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) - 4,808,176 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 851,141 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84%
Kahn Brothers initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,472 shares as of . New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Kahn Brothers initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of . Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Kahn Brothers added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of . Sold Out: SB One Bancorp (SBBX)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in SB One Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.78. Sold Out: Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in Orange County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.55 and $24, with an estimated average price of $23.71. Sold Out: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $34.56. Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $43.75. Sold Out: Valhi Inc (VHI)
Kahn Brothers sold out a holding in Valhi Inc. The sale prices were between $9.29 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $11.99. Reduced: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in Hologic Inc by 48.56%. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Kahn Brothers still held 42,446 shares as of . Reduced: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)
Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 29.31%. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $2.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Kahn Brothers still held 428,055 shares as of . Reduced: First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in First National Bank Alaska by 29.96%. The sale prices were between $176.51 and $212.8, with an estimated average price of $192.53. The stock is now traded at around $185.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Kahn Brothers still held 4,770 shares as of . Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.86%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Kahn Brothers still held 6,181 shares as of . Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Kahn Brothers reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.11%. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Kahn Brothers still held 14,207 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Kahn Brothers. Also check out:
1. Kahn Brothers's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kahn Brothers's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kahn Brothers's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kahn Brothers keeps buying