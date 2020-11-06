Kahn Brothers Buys Provident Financial Services Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Chevron Corp, Sells Hologic Inc, First National Bank Alaska, ViewRay Inc

Investment company Kahn Brothers (Current Portfolio) buys Provident Financial Services Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Chevron Corp, sells Hologic Inc, First National Bank Alaska, ViewRay Inc, SB One Bancorp, Orange County Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kahn Brothers. As of 2020Q3, Kahn Brothers owns 42 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFS, DB,

PFS, DB, Added Positions: PTEN, AGO, BP, CVX,

PTEN, AGO, BP, CVX, Reduced Positions: MRK, BMY, GSK, C, SEB, NYCB, MBI, PFE, HOLX, BB, VOXX, NTP, STL, FBAK, VRAY, RFL, TPHS, IDT, VZ, GNE, CMCSA, T, BAC, ZDGE, NAVI, KEY, JPM, IDWM, HOPE, BRK.B,

MRK, BMY, GSK, C, SEB, NYCB, MBI, PFE, HOLX, BB, VOXX, NTP, STL, FBAK, VRAY, RFL, TPHS, IDT, VZ, GNE, CMCSA, T, BAC, ZDGE, NAVI, KEY, JPM, IDWM, HOPE, BRK.B, Sold Out: SBBX, OCBI, GBCI, AAPL, NYT, VHI,