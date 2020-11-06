Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Walmart Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, Phillips 66, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Summit Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Walmart Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WEC Energy Group Inc, sells INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, Phillips 66, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Asset Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WEC, RY, LNC, MRNA, ORLY, ARKG, LLY, TXN, VIG,
- Added Positions: VGK, AGG, WMT, DBEU, SPY, QQQ, MSFT, DIA, MRK, EFA, HD, D, SCHO, VZ, ABT, MAA, BMY, TFC, ABBV, PEP, MOAT, WFC, T, CSCO, CVS, GOOGL, JNJ, V, UPS, SO, PFE, IBM, IVW, IVE, JPM, PNFP, SCHE, CACC, NEE, COST, ARKK, MA, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, JKE, JKH, HEFA, IVV, AAPL, MINT, PG, JPST, IJH, ISTB, TSLA, FLOT, JKF, XLG, PTON, NVDA, JD, CVX, MMM, VMBS, INTC, VO, VNQ, SCHX, JKG, FHN, DHR,
- Sold Out: HFXE, PSX,
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 466,549 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 187,053 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 317,271 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 478,981 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 249,869 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of .New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of .New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $443.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 474 shares as of .New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $35.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of .New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of .New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,279 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 152.81%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $294.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,972 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $66.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,530 shares as of .Sold Out: INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (HFXE)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $19.01.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Reduced: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Summit Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 22.09%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Summit Asset Management, LLC still held 4,480 shares as of .Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Summit Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.6%. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $429.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Summit Asset Management, LLC still held 831 shares as of .
