TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Buys Carlisle Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Bandwidth Inc, Sells Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: BAND +0.08% JKHY +3.16% AZEK +0.08% IAC +7.64% ASND -1.74% WING +1.13% CSL -0.6% WSC +7.34% KMX -0.48% SEDG +0.23% RPRX +1.54%

New York, NY, based Investment company TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Carlisle Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Bandwidth Inc, CarMax Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, sells Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Progressive Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timessquare+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC
  1. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 1,275,000 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
  2. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 15,769,000 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 568,934 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
  4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 613,675 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  5. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 434,140 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%
New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 444,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,975,185 shares as of .

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 504,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 186,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 988,510 shares as of .

New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 695,484 shares as of .

Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 101.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.89 and $175.16, with an estimated average price of $147.82. The stock is now traded at around $165.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 543,110 shares as of .

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 115.20%. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $158.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 486,400 shares as of .

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 119.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,863,985 shares as of .

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.52%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $139.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 479,200 shares as of .

Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 88.13%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $169.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 431,860 shares as of .

Added: Wingstop Inc (WING)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 577.57%. The purchase prices were between $129.7 and $168.68, with an estimated average price of $146.76. The stock is now traded at around $132.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 267,065 shares as of .

Sold Out: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03.

Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.18.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Reduced: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 61.22%. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94. The stock is now traded at around $189.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC still held 242,795 shares as of .

Reduced: Progressive Corp (PGR)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Progressive Corp by 36.65%. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC still held 1,152,500 shares as of .

Reduced: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 57.59%. The sale prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC still held 259,807 shares as of .

Reduced: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 27.96%. The sale prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $105.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC still held 988,366 shares as of .



