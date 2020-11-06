  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Fortinet Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Schlumberger, Verizon Communications Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: FTNT -1.39% NWL -2.79% VIAV +0.84% MDT -0.44% TAN -0.12% ZM +0.66% VXX -5.41% NET +17.45% WDC +2.3% VMW -0.35% ETN +0.49% W +0.58% LOW -0.62%

Investment company RPG Investment Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Fortinet Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Schlumberger, Verizon Communications Inc, HP Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rpg+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC
  1. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 235,176 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.35%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,907 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  3. BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 584,512 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,307 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,831 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 584,512 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $68.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 120,045 shares as of .

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of .

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 44052.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,126 shares as of .

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 381354.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 286,091 shares as of .

Added: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 565,926 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 104.17%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of .

Added: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (TAN)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $501.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of .

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (EPI)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $22.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RPG Investment Advisory, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)