RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Fortinet Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Schlumberger, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company RPG Investment Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Fortinet Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Schlumberger, Verizon Communications Inc, HP Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXX, NET, WDC, VMW, ETN, ACB, W, NIO, FVRR, SLV,

VXX, NET, WDC, VMW, ETN, ACB, W, NIO, FVRR, SLV, Added Positions: FTNT, NWL, VIAV, CVX, WORK, ADBE, SVC, GT, GVA, CR, T, RTX, AMZN, CSCO, CYBR, XLNX, BAC, GILD, PFE, KO, PSX, GLD, MDT, QYLD, TAN, ZM, REED, UAL, WRK, MED,

FTNT, NWL, VIAV, CVX, WORK, ADBE, SVC, GT, GVA, CR, T, RTX, AMZN, CSCO, CYBR, XLNX, BAC, GILD, PFE, KO, PSX, GLD, MDT, QYLD, TAN, ZM, REED, UAL, WRK, MED, Reduced Positions: VZ, HPQ, GS, KHC, QCOM, BABA, PWR, NOC, SQ, AAPL, TWTR, BA, TSLA, FXI, DIS, LUV, SHAK, DIG, NVDA, MCD, IWN, CCL, SPY, EDIV, AVGO, IIPR, ROBO, VIG, EDC, ERX, BIL, VTOL, IYE, ABT, SEDG, ZNGA, GNRC, MASI, QQQX, WMT, PG, NSC, NKE, MIC, INTC, MTCH, GD, NEE,

VZ, HPQ, GS, KHC, QCOM, BABA, PWR, NOC, SQ, AAPL, TWTR, BA, TSLA, FXI, DIS, LUV, SHAK, DIG, NVDA, MCD, IWN, CCL, SPY, EDIV, AVGO, IIPR, ROBO, VIG, EDC, ERX, BIL, VTOL, IYE, ABT, SEDG, ZNGA, GNRC, MASI, QQQX, WMT, PG, NSC, NKE, MIC, INTC, MTCH, GD, NEE, Sold Out: LOW, SLB, IGT, BPYU, VDC, EPI, TOT, WYNN, VHT, VGT, KRE, AJX, TERP, 21P1, RC, HIX, APD, WEC, VFC, TARO, SJR, NEWT, ISRG, IVZ,

Chevron Corp (CVX) - 235,176 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,907 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 584,512 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,307 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,831 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 584,512 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $68.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 120,045 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,350 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 44052.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,126 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 381354.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 286,091 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 565,926 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 104.17%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $501.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of .

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $22.69.