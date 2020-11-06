CSU Producer Resources, Inc. Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company CSU Producer Resources, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CSU Producer Resources, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, CSU Producer Resources, Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 21,400 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,000 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio.
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 9,760 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 18,200 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,400 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
CSU Producer Resources, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of .Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
CSU Producer Resources, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.
