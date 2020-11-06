Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO owns 37 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNW,

PNW, Added Positions: ADI, BAX,

ADI, BAX, Sold Out: DIS, OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,000 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 38,950 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 443,664 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) - 95,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,720 shares as of .

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.