Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Baxter International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, ONEOK Inc

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Baxter International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, TC Energy Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, ONEOK Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 80 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEP, CWEN,

NEP, CWEN, Added Positions: AVB, BAX, MDLZ, PNW, AVGO, LYB, JNJ, PFE, ADI, ADP, TRP, WMB, NEE, NS, CQP, MMP, TRGP,

AVB, BAX, MDLZ, PNW, AVGO, LYB, JNJ, PFE, ADI, ADP, TRP, WMB, NEE, NS, CQP, MMP, TRGP, Reduced Positions: DIS, MSFT, AAPL, OKE, ET, PSXP, MPLX, LNG, KMI, WES,

DIS, MSFT, AAPL, OKE, ET, PSXP, MPLX, LNG, KMI, WES, Sold Out: OTIS,

For the details of CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,316,600 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 386,900 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,012,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,240,500 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,066,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Cincinnati Insurance Co initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $66.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,233 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,539 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $147.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 247,000 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 46.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 458,000 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 51.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 513,500 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 51.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 253,838 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 116.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,414 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,286 shares as of .

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.