  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Equity Commonwealth, Charter Communications Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation, Sea

November 06, 2020 | About: NFLX -0.3% EQC -0.59% CHTR -0.11% NLSN +0.07% JXI +0.15% SUSA +0.02% ISEE -1.54% MSFT +0.14% MCO +0.37%

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Tiff Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Commonwealth, Charter Communications Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Netflix Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation, Sea during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiff+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 2,401,776 shares, 28.40% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 136,473 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.47%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 41,180 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28%
  4. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 31,299 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.78%
  5. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 556,232 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 556,232 shares as of .

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $645.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 22,476 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 968,918 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (JXI)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.69 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 53,310 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SUSA)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $154.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of .

New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,179 shares as of .

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $513.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 41,180 shares as of .

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)