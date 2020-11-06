Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Equity Commonwealth, Charter Communications Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation, Sea

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Tiff Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Commonwealth, Charter Communications Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Netflix Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation, Sea during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 2,401,776 shares, 28.40% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 136,473 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.47% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 41,180 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 31,299 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.78% Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 556,232 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 556,232 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $645.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 22,476 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 968,918 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.69 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 53,310 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $154.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,179 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $513.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 41,180 shares as of .

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28.