  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cincinnati Casualty Co Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

November 06, 2020 | About: PNW -0.56% DIS +0.4% OTIS +1.21%

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Casualty Co (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Casualty Co. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 24 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+casualty+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 72,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dover Corp (DOV) - 90,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 46,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 309,418 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Cincinnati Casualty Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 14,958 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cincinnati Casualty Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cincinnati Casualty Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO. Also check out:

1. CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)