Cincinnati Casualty Co Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Casualty Co (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Casualty Co. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 24 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNW,

PNW, Sold Out: DIS, OTIS,

For the details of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+casualty+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 72,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Dover Corp (DOV) - 90,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 46,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 309,418 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Casualty Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 14,958 shares as of .

Cincinnati Casualty Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Cincinnati Casualty Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.