Cincinnati Casualty Co Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Casualty Co (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Casualty Co. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 24 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+casualty+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 72,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
- Dover Corp (DOV) - 90,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
- Cummins Inc (CMI) - 46,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 309,418 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with PNW. Click here to check it out.
- PNW 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PNW
- Peter Lynch Chart of PNW
Cincinnati Casualty Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 14,958 shares as of .Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cincinnati Casualty Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Cincinnati Casualty Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO. Also check out:
1. CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO keeps buying