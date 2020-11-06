Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, TechnipFMC PLC, NCR Corp, Sells Halliburton Co, Dell Technologies Inc, TFI International Inc

Erkrath, 2M, based Investment company Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, TechnipFMC PLC, NCR Corp, Intel Corp, Cigna Corp, sells Halliburton Co, Dell Technologies Inc, TFI International Inc, Cummins Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. As of 2020Q3, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH owns 95 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) - 39,611 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. New Position TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 73,328 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. New Position UBS Group AG (UBS) - 40,978 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 47,887 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 20,356 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.57%

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 39,611 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 73,328 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Bank OZK by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,770 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,782 shares as of .

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.71, with an estimated average price of $14.47.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in TFI International Inc. The sale prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.