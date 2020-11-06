  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Maj Invest Holding A Buys Intel Corp, Packaging Corp of America, Progressive Corp, Sells AutoZone Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Match Group Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: INTC -0.81% PKG -0.2% PGR +0.47% ORLY -1.21% RUN +0.53% MTCH -1.62%

Investment company Maj Invest Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Packaging Corp of America, Progressive Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Match Group Inc, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maj Invest Holding A. As of 2020Q3, Maj Invest Holding A owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maj Invest Holding A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maj+invest+holding+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maj Invest Holding A
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,944,765 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.54%
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 2,673,689 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.78%
  3. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,165,925 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
  4. Packaging Corp of America (PKG) - 1,864,197 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.98%
  5. Aflac Inc (AFL) - 5,105,998 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Intel Corp by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 4,944,765 shares as of .

Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $122.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,864,197 shares as of .

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 36.78%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 2,673,689 shares as of .

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 55.03%. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $443.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 163,804 shares as of .

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maj Invest Holding A. Also check out:

1. Maj Invest Holding A's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maj Invest Holding A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maj Invest Holding A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maj Invest Holding A keeps buying

