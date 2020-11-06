  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atlanta Financial Associates Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Tesla Inc, Sells ISHARES INC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 06, 2020 | About: DIA -0.2% TSLA -2.12% SCHG +0.18% AMZN -0.55% VB -0.37% SCHF +0.4% VUG +0.27% FB -0.59% VNQ -0.7% PFE +0.66% CSX -0.97% DHR +2.67%

Investment company Atlanta Financial Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells ISHARES INC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp II, WISDOMTREE TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc . As of 2020Q3, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTA FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 1,160,261 shares, 33.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 98,266 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 448,172 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 324,579 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 77,893 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $240.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 994 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of .

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of .

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of .

Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $283.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $429.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $122.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.89%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3308.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 135 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $167.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,527 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $32.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,860 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (ACWV)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (EES)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.78 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



