Humana Inc (HUM) President & CEO Bruce D Broussard Sold $29.1 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: HUM -2.01%

President & CEO of Humana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce D Broussard (insider trades) sold 64,611 shares of HUM on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $451.15 a share. The total sale was $29.1 million.

Humana Inc is a health care company that offers insurance products and health and wellness services. Its segments include Retail, Employer Group and Healthcare Services. Humana Inc has a market cap of $57.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $433.39 with a P/E ratio of 13.90 and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of Humana Inc stocks is 0.56%. Humana Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Humana Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Bruce D Broussard sold 64,611 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Administrative Officer Timothy S. Huval sold 4,243 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $456.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 5% since.
  • Seg Pres. Gr. & Military Bus. Christopher H. Hunter sold 14,705 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.03% since.
  • Segment President, Retail Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,259 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $446.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.
  • Seg Pres, Clin & Phm Solutions William Kevin Fleming sold 11,373 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HUM, click here

.

