EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN

Investment company EPIQ Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, Alector Inc, sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ORCC, PTON, ZM, ALEC,

ORCC, PTON, ZM, ALEC, Added Positions: CRTX, DDOG,

CRTX, DDOG, Reduced Positions: BABA, ACWI, JD, IWB, VT, QQQ, EFA, VEA, IWM, VWO,

BABA, ACWI, JD, IWB, VT, QQQ, EFA, VEA, IWM, VWO, Sold Out: VIR, HTLF, TVIX,

For the details of EPIQ Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 3,414,872 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 221,600 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 91,500 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 97,226 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 350,842 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,095 shares as of .

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,463 shares as of .

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $498.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 466 shares as of .

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Alector Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of .

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $100.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of .

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $28.28 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $42.79.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN. The sale prices were between $112.36 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $114.11.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.36%. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $163.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC still held 1,581 shares as of .