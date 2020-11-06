  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN

November 06, 2020 | About: DDOG -1.79% ORCC +1.32% PTON -0.51% ZM +0.33% ALEC -1.84% IWM -0.79% VIR +3.61% HTLF -3.09% TVIX +0%

Investment company EPIQ Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, Alector Inc, sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EPIQ Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ Capital Group, LLC
  1. Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 3,414,872 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 221,600 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 91,500 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 97,226 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 350,842 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,095 shares as of .

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,463 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $498.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 466 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alector Inc (ALEC)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Alector Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of .

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $100.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $28.28 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $42.79.

Sold Out: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Sold Out: VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN. The sale prices were between $112.36 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $114.11.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.36%. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $163.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC still held 1,581 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EPIQ Capital Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)