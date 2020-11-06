John G Ullman & Associates Inc Buys AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, CACI International Inc, Sells Brooks Automation Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Roper Technologies Inc

Corning, NY, based Investment company John G Ullman & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, CACI International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Brooks Automation Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CACI, D, DAN, SO, BP, RBB, MBCN, BRK.B, RDS.A, FETM, KRE, VAW, USCR, PSX, GILD, INTU, AOS, BPRN, AMZN, GM, VHT, CAMP, ASRV, Added Positions: T, CSCO, XOM, INTC, NXST, FLS, TMP, XRAY, ETN, ELAN, OGE, MDU, BCE, CTVA, PFE, TDC, VOO, AVGO, GVA, ITRI, VNM, IBM, DUK, RBKB, CMCSA, AAPL, XLU, PHG, DIS, JCI, FELE, BSV,

For the details of JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+g+ullman+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 428,147 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 407,649 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Corning Inc (GLW) - 653,095 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 549,326 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Intel Corp (INTC) - 300,076 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.80%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 41,370 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $14.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 68,900 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,460 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in RBB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 273.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 451,940 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 977.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 254,334 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 515.49%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 161,117 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 300,076 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 515.45%. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $87.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,850 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 207,806 shares as of .

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 23.66%. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. John G Ullman & Associates Inc still held 70,718 shares as of .