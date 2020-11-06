Wbi Investments Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, eBay Inc

Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Wbi Investments (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, eBay Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wbi Investments. As of 2020Q3, Wbi Investments owns 106 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 1,039,905 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 189,169 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 277,904 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 86,113 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 96,244 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%

Wbi Investments initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 1,039,905 shares as of .

Wbi Investments initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 189,169 shares as of .

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 277,904 shares as of .

Wbi Investments initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 144,101 shares as of .

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 117,016 shares as of .

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 99,965 shares as of .

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 2248.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 274,795 shares as of .

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 468.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 865,085 shares as of .

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 171.81%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 105,783 shares as of .

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 1158.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 49,583 shares as of .

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 46.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,054 shares as of .

Wbi Investments added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 523.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,771 shares as of .

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Wbi Investments reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 85.5%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Wbi Investments still held 16,070 shares as of .

Wbi Investments reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 72.04%. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $161.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.26%. Wbi Investments still held 33,023 shares as of .

Wbi Investments reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 68.36%. The sale prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Wbi Investments still held 138,755 shares as of .

Wbi Investments reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 56.65%. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Wbi Investments still held 41,969 shares as of .