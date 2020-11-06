  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Boston Scientific Corp, Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Fiserv Inc

Investment company Tesco Pension Investment Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Scientific Corp, Mastercard Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Fiserv Inc, Oracle Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,312,439 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 186,095 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,456,159 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 1,082,421 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 2,034,009 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,354,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $314.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 246,736 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 252,579 shares as of .

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $172.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 390,912 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 219,940 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $335.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 147,758 shares as of .

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 137.60%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 547,894 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $292.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 595,076 shares as of .

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 913,807 shares as of .

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $354.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 219,703 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 618,323 shares as of .

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 391,161 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.



