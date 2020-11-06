  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cincinnati Financial Corp Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

November 06, 2020 | About: PM -0.78% ADP +1.95% BAX +1.71% AVB -0.31% CB +0.88% PFE +0.16% PNW -0.79% OTIS +1.84%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Baxter International Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AvalonBay Communities Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Financial Corp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,931,000 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,002,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 468,822 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 837,500 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Cincinnati Financial Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 193,460 shares as of .

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,266,562 shares as of .

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 803.88%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $165.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 232,750 shares as of .

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,284,648 shares as of .

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $147.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 278,950 shares as of .

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 362,902 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 579,100 shares as of .

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cincinnati Financial Corp sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:

1. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)