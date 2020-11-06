Cincinnati Financial Corp Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Baxter International Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AvalonBay Communities Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Cincinnati Financial Corp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNW,

PNW, Added Positions: PM, ADP, BAX, AVB, CB, MDLZ, SNA, PFE, CSCO, LYB, ADI,

PM, ADP, BAX, AVB, CB, MDLZ, SNA, PFE, CSCO, LYB, ADI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIS,

AAPL, DIS, Sold Out: OTIS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,931,000 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,002,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 468,822 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 837,500 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Financial Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 193,460 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,266,562 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 803.88%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $165.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 232,750 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,284,648 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $147.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 278,950 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 362,902 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 579,100 shares as of .

Cincinnati Financial Corp sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.