Milestone Group, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Union Pacific Corp

Denver, CO, based Investment company Milestone Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Milestone Group, Inc. owns 163 stocks with a total value of $956 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Milestone Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 352,746 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 208,396 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 329,048 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 188,456 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 211,651 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $249.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,299 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,957 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.18 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,215 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,105 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $428.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 839 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 88.79%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 263,121 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 348.22%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 94,302 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 481,678 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 375,241 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,071 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $178.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,963 shares as of .

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.