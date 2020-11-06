South Dakota Investment Council Buys Wells Fargo, Phillips 66, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Lennar Corp, Toll Brothers Inc, Halliburton Co

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company South Dakota Investment Council (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Phillips 66, Truist Financial Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Campus Communities Inc, sells Lennar Corp, Toll Brothers Inc, Halliburton Co, Lowe's Inc, Thor Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Dakota Investment Council. As of 2020Q3, South Dakota Investment Council owns 599 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 15,932,220 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,734,098 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 899,718 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 6,674,073 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 311,264 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 193,080 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,040 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $62.55. The stock is now traded at around $73.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,100 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.66 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $88.79. The stock is now traded at around $110.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,370 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $154.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,936 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,760,504 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 530,324 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 158.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 224,403 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 78.70%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 486,881 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 957.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 166,410 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 53.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $126.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 162,700 shares as of .

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $49.65 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $55.91.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22.