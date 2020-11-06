First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Johnson Controls International PLC

Newtown, PA, based Investment company First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Johnson Controls International PLC, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown. As of 2020Q3, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown owns 116 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTUM, JCI, IVV,

MTUM, JCI, IVV, Added Positions: VCSH, BIV, SSO, TIP, ABBV, AMZN, EMR, BRK.B, D, DD, GIS, VWO,

VCSH, BIV, SSO, TIP, ABBV, AMZN, EMR, BRK.B, D, DD, GIS, VWO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PEP, MSFT, WTRG, XOM, HD, PHO, TGT, GE, PG, VNQ, PSX, BHK, DIS, SLB, MRK, MCD, KMB, BAC, COP, MO, MDT, CSCO, CL, JQC, NXP, WFC, RTX, GLW, SO, JPM, PEG, MDLZ,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 472,972 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 632,190 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 382,197 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,427 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 294,085 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $154.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of .

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $350.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 634 shares as of .

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,182 shares as of .

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $79.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,140 shares as of .