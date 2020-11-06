Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Sells iShares MBS ETF, American Tower Corp, Franklin Resources Inc

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Westlake Chemical Corp, sells iShares MBS ETF, American Tower Corp, Franklin Resources Inc, S&P Global Inc, IPG Photonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Wingstop Inc (WING) - 11,800 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 7,600 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Novanta Inc (NOVT) - 13,700 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73% TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 32,000 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 9,150 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $134.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $59.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $247.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc by 144.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.1 and $255.87, with an estimated average price of $237.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 126.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,730 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 105.56%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $530.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $790.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 890 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd by 187.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $68.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of .

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $45.25.