FPA Capital Comments on AGCO Corp

AGCO was the Fund's second best performer during the quarter. The company produces agricultural equipment. This market is cyclical and the last agricultural equipment boom occurred in 2013/2014. The type of equipment they sell is typically replaced on a 7-year cycle, creating a tailwind for the company for 2020/2021. The stock appreciated in the quarter on indications that the agricultural equipment market is improving.
From the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.