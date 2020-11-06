  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, November 12, 2020

November 06, 2020

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN) will release third quarter earnings for the period ended September 30, 2020 and host a conference call that will be webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company's management will discuss financial results for the third quarter and provide a business update.

The conference call and live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available one hour after the live call through December 12, 2020. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company's website at https://emagin.com/investors/webcasts or use the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2471/37991.

About eMagin Corporation

A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low power consumption, lightweight personal displays. eMagin microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products for military, industrial, medical and consumer applications. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.

CONTACT:

eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch
Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
[email protected]

Affinity Growth Advisors
Betsy Brod
212-661-2231
[email protected]

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615095/Third-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Conference-Call-to-be-Held-on-Thursday-November-12-2020

img.ashx?id=615095

