KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CONGRATULATES CALIFORNIA GIG INDUSTRY AS PROPOSITION 22 WINS LANDSLIDE; OFFERS UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS SAFER AIR QUALITY SOLUTION;

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced its bestselling products during COVID- 19 Crisis.

A recently published article in Fortune.com stated that "Prop 22 was successful because it represented the best interests and preferences of hundreds of thousands of app-based drivers across the state," reads a statement from the campaign. "Tonight's victory clearly indicates this solution was preferred by a majority of drivers, customers, and voters, and a model for preserving the flexibility app-based ride-share and delivery drivers need and want."

CAR AIR purifier category is our best-selling product. Rideshare (UBER, LYFT, DOORDASH) drivers spend more and more time in the car. Driving is just part of our life. The Kronos CAR AIR is an innovative car air purifier designed to remove pollens, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses.

Our patented Kronos CORE technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field without the need to replace any expensive HEPA filters. Other car air ionizers do not clean the air; they only settle dust and particles all over your cabin, seats, and clothes.

The Kronos CAR AIR purifier not only cleans & filters down to 0.01 microns, our active air filtration Kronos CORE technology effectively removes in-car odors, cigarette smoke, and also sterilizes & kills bacteria/viruses while filtering.

The smart ON/OFF feature offers you a clean and worry-free journey. Recommended for any driver, especially UBER, LYFT, and other ride sharing operators. For purchasing information please visit:

https://1800safeair.com/collections/air-purifiers/products/car-air-purifier

For a limited time, Kronos will be offering a $22.00 discount for the first 1000 Rideshare drivers to buy our award-winning CAR AIR purifiers (use code PROP22)

Consumers are looking for practical ways of staying healthy at home, as well as on the road and outside.

Kronos sells several categories of air purifiers, including wearable air purifiers, home/office air purifiers as well as car/boat air purifiers.

The most popular product in the personal air purifier category is FIT-AIR: as more and more consumers are interested in the portability and convenience of our unique, wearable, personal air purifier. FitAir is filtering the air with a true-medical grade H11 HEPA filter, allowing 97.5% filtration efficiency – better than the N95 mask.

FitAir helps to keep airborne particles such as germs outside of your mask. Masks have the challenge of adequately fitting and sealing at the sides. Everyone's face size is different, and air can quickly push and pull around the mask's edges. FitAir's innovative design is another way to help approach that issue.

FitAir is far more breathable as it sends fresh, clean filtered air for you to breathe. You will have a more effortless, cleaner breath of fresh air compared to other masks that can be extremely difficult to breathe. For purchasing information, please visit:

https://1800safeair.com/collections/air-purifiers/products/fit-air-bundle

Home/office air purifier category is the bestselling product -Kronos Model 5: competitively priced at $599.

This model ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. Ft. This device can disinfect and purify air space up to 1400 sq.ft. every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) Model 5 Ionic Air Purifier with Washable Filter. Beyond HEPA Filtration with Kronos CORE Technology, Kills Microscopic Mold, Bacteria, Smoke & Pet Allergies, bacteria, and viruses are as small as 14.6 nm. For purchasing information please visit: https://1800safeair.com/collections/air-purifiers/products/kronos-air5g-model5

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

