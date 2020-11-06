  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:MSGS -0.97%


Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will issue a press release on Monday, November 9, 2020 before the market opens, reporting results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.



The Company disclosed in its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter press release that it will host two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter, and one for its fiscal fourth quarter.



About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at [url="]www.msgsports.com[/url].

