JetBlue Announces Additional Thanksgiving Flying to Support Holiday Demand

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is expanding service from New York City over the peak Thanksgiving weekend, with additional nonstop flights from New York, Newark and Westchester County airports. Additions include Florida destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, and more frequency in popular VFR markets like Port-au-Prince, San Juan, Santiago and Santo Domingo. Plus high-demand transcontinental routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco.These additional 25 flights will operate between November 20th and November 30th, as part of JetBlue’s strategy to add capacity in routes with strong potential for leisure and VFR demand.“As we head toward the holidays, we’re seeing signs of strong demand in certain markets. To help get more customers to their destinations and capture more revenue during this important time of year, we are adding additional flights over Thanksgiving weekend,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.The announcement for additional New York area flying comes after the airline revealed a lineup of over 60 new routes this year, including new nonstop destinations and expanded Mint service in Newark and Los Angeles. Each route plays to JetBlue’s strengths in the airline’s focus cities, in Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean or on cross-country – or transcontinental – flying. Every market has been identified as one in which JetBlue anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel.JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]jetblue.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005549/en/