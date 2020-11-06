  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ampco-Pittsburgh Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

November 06, 2020 | About: NYSE:AP -5.49%


Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Corporation expects to issue its earnings press release on Monday, November 16, 2020.



If you would like to participate in the conference call, please register using the link below or by dialing 1-844-308-3408 at least five minutes before the 10:30 a.m. ET start time.



We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: [url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10148835%2Fdac17764c3%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]



Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:





  • Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-844-308-3408




  • Participant International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5408




For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will become available one hour after the event concludes on our website under the Investors menu at [url="]www.ampcopgh.com[/url].



About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation



Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005529/en/


