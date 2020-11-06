Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Australis Shareholders Vote Using Only the BLUE Proxy

Notes Dissidents have Failed to make a Compelling Case for Change, that the Board has addressed some of the Dissident Concerns and that new CEO, Harry DeMott , should be given the opportunity to drive the Company's turnaround





Momentum continues to build in support of the Australis' Director Nominees





Shareholders Urged to Vote FOR Australis' Director Nominees Using Only the BLUE Proxy Card well in advance of the November 13, 2020 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time deadline Contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Gryphon Advisors Inc. at 1-833-490-0586 or by email at [email protected] for more information or assistance voting the BLUE proxy

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") announced today that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent international corporate governance analysis and proxy advisory firm, has recommended that its clients vote using only the BLUE proxy at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

ISS made its recommendation after reviewing the arguments made by a group of dissident shareholders led by Terry Booth, Roger Sykes, Jason Dyck and others with deep connections to Aurora Cannabis Inc. (collectively, the "Dissidents"), and contrasting it with disclosure from Australis. After carefully considering the outcome that is in the best interests of the Australis Capital shareholders, ISS recommended that its clients vote the BLUE proxy, and noted the following:

On the Dissident attempt to seize control of the Board:

"The dissident has failed to make a compelling case that a change in board control is warranted."

On the steps the Board has taken to refresh itself and the qualifications of the new Directors:

"The board has also taken steps to refresh itself, as the management slate includes two recently appointed independent directors with skills and expertise that could be beneficial to Australis. Kumar has significant US cannabis industry expertise while Cutler is a marketing and branding expert."

On Harry DeMott:

"Given that both management and dissident plans for the company are similar it can be argued that as the company's new CEO, DeMott should be given the opportunity to lead the company's turnaround, especially considering his significant US cannabis industry expertise."

"We welcome ISS' independent recommendation that shareholders vote using the BLUE proxy," said Harry DeMott, CEO of AUSA. "Given the support we have already seen from shareholders, we are confident that they recognize the danger posed by the Dissidents and their handpicked nominees and that they will continue to protect their interests in Australis by voting for our Directors on the BLUE proxy."

Investor Update Call

AUSA will be hosting a 45-minute live investor update call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST. AUSA's management team will discuss its shareholder value creation plan and the risk the Dissident shareholder group presents, and will respond to investor questions during the call. All questions must be submitted in advance to [email protected].

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1.888.664.6392 (Toll-Free North America) or 1.416.764.8659 (Canada). The webcast can be viewed at https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1399439&tp_key=6193f1568b.

Proxy Voting Instructions

It's up to shareholders to protect the value of their investment in Australis by voting FOR the AUSA slate of director nominees, using only the BLUE proxy. In order to ensure the BLUE proxy is counted at the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders, please ensure it is received well in advance of the proxy cut-off of Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

For more information or assistance voting the BLUE proxy, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Gryphon Advisors Inc. at 1-833-490-0586 or by email at [email protected]. Additionally, for up to date information and ease of voting shareholders are encouraged to visit www.ausa-corp.com and click on the "Vote Now" button to cast your vote.

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA invests in, operates and builds differentiated companies primarily in the cannabis industry. AUSA focuses on significant near and mid-term opportunities with strong return potentials. AUSA's assets include Cocoon Technology, a cloud-based, self-service point of sale kiosk designed for cannabis dispensaries and other highly-regulated industries. The purpose-built platform features data analytics, privacy, security and regulatory compliance to drive enhanced consumer experience and generate incremental revenue for dispensary owners. AUSA's assets also include Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green, and Folium Biosciences.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausa-corp.com or contact the Company by e-mail at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

