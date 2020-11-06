  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zoomd Technologies announces no material change

November 06, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ZMDTF +0% TSXV:ZOMD +50% FRA:3ZD +0% OTCPK:ZMDTF +0%

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

Zoomd Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Zoomd Technologies Ltd.)

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX-V in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:
Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomd-technologies-announces-no-material-change-301167976.html

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.


