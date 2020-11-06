SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors Of Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Buyout

PR Newswire
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2020
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. ("BioSpecifics") (NASDAQ GS: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics' agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc (NASDAQ GS: ENDP). Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics' shareholders will receive $88.50 per share in cash.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-biospecifics-technologies-corp.
You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
