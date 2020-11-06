Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Refinancing of Credit Facility

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a committed $140 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). This will result in significant interest cost savings for Converge based on the pricing matrix of the new facility.

"This move strengthens our cash flow from operations and significantly increases our financial flexibility," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "We have materially strengthened our balance sheet throughout 2020 and this new credit facility is a reflection of our improved financial position. The cost savings will allow us to continue to make acquisitions and further investments in our analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings."

