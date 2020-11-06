  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Greenhill Inc (GHL) Chairman & CEO Scott L Bok Bought $533,000 of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: GHL -2.11%

Chairman & CEO of Greenhill Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott L Bok (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of GHL on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $10.66 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $533,000.

Greenhill & Co Inc is an investment bank providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financing and capital-raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments. Greenhill & Co Inc has a market cap of $199.690 million; its shares were traded at around $10.53 with and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of Greenhill & Co Inc stocks is 1.90%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Greenhill & Co Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Scott L Bok bought 50,000 shares of GHL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $10.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GHL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)