Greenhill Inc (GHL) Chairman & CEO Scott L Bok Bought $533,000 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Greenhill Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott L Bok (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of GHL on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $10.66 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $533,000.

Greenhill & Co Inc is an investment bank providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financing and capital-raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments. Greenhill & Co Inc has a market cap of $199.690 million; its shares were traded at around $10.53 with and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of Greenhill & Co Inc stocks is 1.90%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Greenhill & Co Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

